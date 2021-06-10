Mini Mathur Shares Her Excitement As Her Son Graduates, Fans Share Happy Reactions

Mini Mathur has been quite active on her Instagram handle as she keeps her followers informed about her professional and personal life. She recently posted a collage picture of then and now with her eldest child, Vivaan, which she deleted a few hours later. It was to celebrate his graduation. In one photo, Vivaan as a kid is seen sitting on his mom's lap as she holds him. In another image, the boy is wearing a graduation dress with his degree in his hand and his mother is standing on his side with a wide smile on her face.

Mini mentioned that the spot in both the pictures is the same, a place at their house in Mumbai. The television star also noted that she has another child who's yet to reach this level. She was talking about her daughter, Sairah.

Mini Mathur's Instagram post (the same which was deleted) caught much attention from her followers. Many users left red heart and party emoticons in the comment section. Some congratulated her and the boy on his achievement, including Adnan Sami. Take a look at a few replies below.

Fans reply to Mini Mathur's then and now pic on son Vivaan's graduation

Mini Mathur is married to director Kabir Khan, who helmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Time and again she has shared pictures with her family. Most of them are with her teenage daughter, while a few are from their vacations and outing together. Check out some of Mini Mathur's photos.

IMAGE: MINI MATHUR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.