Mira Kapoor Stuns In Sun-kissed Close-up Pic, Calls It Glimpse Of Herself From ‘archive’

Mira Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of her whereabouts on social media, took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared a throwback picture of herself. She donned an exquisite suit and completed her look with huge dangling earrings. Sharing the same, Mira wrote, "Archive". As soon as Mira Kapoor's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop endearing comments. A user wrote, "Hello beautiful," whereas another fan penned, "Aww, Mira, so pretty."

Mira Kapoor shares pic from archives

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor also joined the scores of heartbroken fans and expressed disappointment as actor Rege Jean Page, who played the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the show, Bridgerton, announced that he will not be seen in the upcoming cast of second 2. The news was announced via a letter from Lady Whistledown which read, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.” Mira shared a glimpse of this letter and wrote, “Why” in caps lock. While the makers didn't share the reason behind Rege's exit, the actor spoke about it in an interview with Variety and told the magazine that the original plan was always for him to only participate in Season 1.

He said, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end-- give us a year. I thought that’s interesting because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” READ | Holi 2021: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu celebrate festival

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor's wife reposted a throwback picture with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife, Pragya, from the time they were both pregnant. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Bump twins! Sham & Zi!". This photo was shared by Pragya on her AMA on Instagram when a user had asked her if Mira and she were twins. The question by a fan read, "Are you and Mira Kapoor twins? Btw, I truly adore you both." Replying to the same, Pragya wrote, "Pregtwins for sure". Mira Kapoor's photos often surface on the internet and sometimes her husband too drops adorable comments on her posts.

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

