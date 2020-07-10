Mira Nair Set To Adapt Ellen Barry's 'The Jungle Prince Of Delhi' Into A TV Series

According to news agency PTI, director Mira Nair, who is best known for films like The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding, and more, is set to adapt an international publication's story The Jungle Prince of Delhi into a TV series. Written by Ellen Barry, the exclusive rights to produce the show were snagged by Amazon Studios.

Mira Nair set to direct 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' for TV

As per PTI, the Pulitzer Prize winner's story was published in November and narrates the tale of the royal family of Oudh. The toppled aristocrats live in a ruined palace in a Jungle in the capital of India and claim to be the heirs to the ruined kingdom. The Jungle Prince of Delhi is set to narrate the story of the family and will be set in the time of partition of India and Pakistan.

Along with Amazon Studios, The Jungle Prince of Delhi will be produced by Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone, Kate Fenske, who are associated with Chernobyl producers SISTER. The show will also be produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment. Another production involved is Fourth and Twenty Eight Films. Head of Scripted Entertainment from the publication, Caitlin Roper and Ellen Barry will also be involved in the making of the show.

As quoted by PTI, Roper said in an interview with a leading portal, “Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India.”

“Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story’s reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing The Jungle Prince series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, SISTER and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films,” Roper added.

The Jungle Prince of Delhi project is just the latest deal that the international publication has made with entertainment outlets recently. They are also working on launching a docuseries and will also bring to life the publication's 1619 Project for both film and TV.

