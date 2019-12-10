A Suitable Boy: Mira Nair Shares Picture With Tabu, Says, "Last Shot Here In Lucknow"

Director Mira Nair took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with actress Tabu from Lucknow. The crew shot their last scene in the city. Nair wrote, "We love Lucknow! Last shot here of A Suitable Boy at dawn today. Salaams to our amazing cast and crew for giving it our all." [sic]

Fans started pouring their love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Cant wait to see this world come to life on screen." The other said, "Love the book so glad you are making it, justice to the story will be done! When does the series premier?."[sic]

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies. The 1993 book revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh and Amit. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

Nair said she decided to work on the project because she believes "A Suitable Boy" has become "timelier" than ever. "Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love - I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world. Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive," she said. The show is scheduled to premiere in June 2020.

