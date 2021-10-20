Mira Rajput In Splits After Reading Filmy Post On Kanye West's 'Ye' Name Change

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is among the active celebrities on Instagram. While she is known for her fitness and skincare videos, as well as the tips around it, her social media handle also feature some fun-filled posts. Her latest post was a reaction to Kanye West's decision to change his name.

The rapper got his request to formally change his name to 'Ye' approved by a court a few days ago. As 'Ye' means 'this' in Hindi, a netizens filmy reference to it left Mira in splits. She felt that it would be hard to beat that creation.

Mira Rajput Kapoor in splits after post on Kanye West aka Ye

A netizen created a fun-filled post about a situation of Kanye West informing someone about his name 'Ye' in Hindi. As per the statement, when he would say 'mera naam ye hai' (My name is Ye), the other person would ask what was the 'Ye.'

Out of frustration, the person would then say 'Arre Main Ye Hoon'(I am Ye), but even that would not work out as the response would be 'who was the 'Ye.' When the person would say it was 'Main' (him), the other person would ask 'Tum' (you?) The post ends with the ''main-tum-offo' reference from a song from the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor-Bobby Deol-Bipasha Basu movie Ajnabee.

Mira was so impressed that she put it on her Instagram stories. Her caption read, 'Some try and trump this.'

For the unversed, Kanye, who has referred to himself as 'Ye' in the past, and also had the name as the title of one of his albums, officially filed to change his name in August. He had cited 'personal reasons.' On Monday, a Los Angeles court approved the request of the name, without any middle or last name.

Meanhile, Mira is currently on a holiday in the Maldives with Shahid Kapoor. Both have been dropping pictures on Instagram and the latest was of them enoying a date night on the beach with the 'full moon' for company.

On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in the movie Jersey, releasing on December 31.