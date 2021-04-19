Mira Rajput Plays Milennial Kid As She Remixes With YouTuber Kusha Kapila's Reel

As Instagram launched its new feature 'remix', the social media platform is filled with new and hilarious content. From social media influencers to celebrities, everyone is trying their hands on the new feature. Mira Rajput seems to be a fan of 'remixes' as she has tried several remixes with influencers. Here's Mira Rajput's latest remix in which she played the role of a millennial kid.

Mira Rajput as a millennial kid

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her 2.6 million fans. Mira made a remix video with YouTuber Kusha Kapila. Kusha Kapila had posted a reel a few days ago in which she played the role of a mother who is being brutally honest and replying to the kids who say "You don't get it" to their moms. Mira Rajput, in her remix, played the millennial kid who is talking to her mother. In the caption, she wrote 'Quara-Cray. I tried “communication” this time. LOL, like THAT will help. @kushakapila #psychmom.'

Fans who are always drooling over and showering their love on Mira Rajput's Instagram could not keep themselves from commenting on her hilarious remix with Kusha. While some said the video was very good, others commented with 'laughing' emoticons on the video. An Instagram user wrote, ''Hahaha I so enjoyed this oneðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘''.

Mira Rajput's Instagram reels game

Mira Rajput made another remix with a brand named Athletifreak. In the video, she was seen skipping in different workout outfits. The song Level Up by Ciara was being played in the background of Mira Rajput's video.

On April 9, 2021, Mira Rajput shared another reel video in which she narrated a hilarious incident. Mira said she could not find her makeup smudger in her home. She found it in an inflatable pool in which her kids play. She picked up the smudger whose tip was missing. She then showed it to her followers and said it was her son who had eaten the tip of the smudger. Mira Rajput's husband and actor Shahid Kapoor commented on the reel video. He wrote, ''I’m so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained.''

Promo Image Source: Mira Rajput and Kusha Kapila's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.