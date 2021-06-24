Mira Rajput Shares Candid Picture While Referring To Jane Austen; Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

On June 24, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to post a picture as she posed near a pile of colourful pillows. She was spotted donning a multicoloured textured dress complemented with bell sleeves. Mira Rajput completed her look with subtle makeup and topped it up with a sleek hairstyle. She wore minimal accessories like a small necklace and a bracelet.

Mira Rajput also added a Jane Austen reference to her caption to the picture. She wrote, "Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball". Mira also added the hashtag #friendsandfrivolity to her caption. Fans in a huge number complimented Mira Rajput's Instagram photo. One of the users wrote, "you are gorgeous Mira". Several fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Mira Kapoor reveals how Shahid Kapoor signed Kabir Singh

Shahir Kapoor organised an Insta live for his fans on the occasion of his movie Kabir Singh crossing a two-year mark on June 21. During Shahid Kapoor's Insta live, a fan asked the actor about Mira Rajput’s reaction to Kabir Singh. Shahid initially laughed at the question and said Mira showed the thumbs-down sign. Later, the actor revealed that Rajput was the one who encouraged him to do the film. She also helped him with the training and physique he required, in order to play the character. Shahid concluded his answer by mentioning how Mira played a big role in Kabir Singh as she does in his life.

Mira celebrates her mother's birthday

In the recent past, Mira Rajput celebrated her mother’s birthday. On June 17, 2021, she posted a photo with her mother sending birthday wishes to her. “Mumma, you’re my everything,” read the beginning of her caption, as Mira wrote about her mother in the heartwarming post. In another post that followed, Mira gave her a glimpse of her mother's lavish birthday dinner with multiple photos of all the dishes and a long post explaining everything. Kapoor wrote, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you".

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

