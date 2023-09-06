Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Deletes Post Mentioning 'India', Reshares It With 'Bharat'

The title of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has been changed. While it was earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue, the new title saw 'Indian' getting replaced with 'Bharat'. The change came amid the India-Bharat naming controversy. What is important to note in the context of the film is that Akshay's initial tweet - now deleted - referred to the country as 'India' instead of 'Bharat'.

3 things you need to know

Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue has officially been renamed Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

The film tells the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners from a flooded West Bengal quarry in 1989.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is slated for a theatrical release on October 6.

Akshay Kumar deletes post on social media

Akshay Kumar took to his official X account to share a motion poster of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The initial announcement however was soon deleted as it referred to the country as 'India' - an error which was in conflict with the emotion behind the film's name change. A new announcement was soon uploaded where 'India' was replaced with 'Bharat'.

(Akshay Kumar deletes announcement referring to the country as 'India', replaces it with 'Bharat' in new upload | Image: @akshaykumar/X)



The initial announcement, now deleted, read, "In 1989 one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of India's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!". The new announcement in its place read, "In 1989 one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!"

What is the India-Bharat naming row about?

The India-Bharat naming controversy has been in the news since Tuesday, September 5, after pictures of an official G20 dinner invite sent out by President Droupadi Murmu referred to her as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the 'President of India'. The opposition alleged the Modi government was planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.