Mithila Palkar Instagram: The Little Things Actor Raises Temperatures With Her Saree Look

Mithila Palkar is a popular name in the Entertainment Industry. With movies like Karwaan and Muramba, the actor, has proved her acting mettle. The actor is busy promoting her recently released Netflix series Little Things 3. During one such media promotion, the actor was seen wearing a ravishing pink saree. Here are all the details you need to know about Mithila Palkar's saree look.

Mithila Palkar Saree Look raises temperatures

The Instagram post shared by Mithila Palkar in the wee hours of Friday is winning the hearts of the netizens. In the picture, Mithila is seen showcasing her traditional side, wearing a dark pink silk saree. The saree wore by Mithila Palkar is designed by Deepa Mehta. According to the designer, the saree is a unique combination of cotton, silk and zari. Mithila accompanied the ravishing saree with a pair of golden earrings. Have a look at Mithila's saree look.

The youth sensation is currently ecstatically enjoying the success of her latest Netflix series, Little Things 3. The series directed by Sumit Arora features Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in the lead. Little Things 3 narrates the love story of a couple living in a live-in relationship. Released a few days back, the series is garnering love and appreciation from all quarters. Several media reports claim, the Little Things 3 actor might join the star cast of Renuka Shahane's directorial debut, Tribhanga. The forthcoming movie will feature Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in the lead. The makers of the forthcoming movie have not made any official announcement as of yet.

