As Mithun Chakraborty Turns 68, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

Mithun Chakraborty celebrates his 68th birthday on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. On the occasion, several celebrities of Bollywood have taken to their social media handles to wish the actor on his special day. Mithun Chakraborty's fans are also flooding the internet with their best wishes for the actor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Fans wish Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday

Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most acclaimed veteran actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several blockbuster films and has gone on to share the big screen with several critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shreeram Lagoo, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. On the occasion of his birthday, Chakraborty's fans are flooding the internet with best wishes. So, here are a few tweets that you must check out:

Today is my brother's birthday.. Yess it's Mithun Chakraborty's birthday... The man you never let me realise the absense of a brother in Life.. A man with golden heart.. A gem for and of Bengal.. Happy Birthday Dada.. Stay Healthy.. Stay Blessed.. 🙏#mithunchakraborty#mithunda pic.twitter.com/avOASBfLOx — Agnimitra Paul Official (@paulagnimitra1) June 16, 2020

Mithun Chakraborty will not be celebrating his birthday this year. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, his son Namashi said that this is not the right time to celebrate. He said that he and his entire family share this sentiment. He further said that it is not the right time to celebrate due to two major reasons. First being the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected several people's lives in many different ways and second being the tragic news of the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter took to her official social media handle and posted an unseen throwback photo from her childhood. In the photo, fans can see a young Mithun Chakraborty along with his daughter Dishani Chakraborty. She captioned this photo saying, "To the greatest inspiration, the greatest actor, the greatest cook & most importantly, the greatest father ever. Happy Birthday." Here is the post:

Mithun Chakraborty is mostly known for films like Garibon Ka Daata, Hisaab Khoon Ka, Agneepath, and Jwalamukhi. He is also known for judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance, where he was seen as the grand judge. Chakraborty's two sons have also made their acting debut in Bollywood.

