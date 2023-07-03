Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor Promise 'high On Emotions And VFX' Film Vrushabha; Details Inside

Mohanlal’s second Pan-India film Vrushabha was announced by the actor in April, earlier this year. Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has joined the team as the co-producer of the film. The news was shared by Ekta on Monday.

2 things you need to know

A few days ago, Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor were spotted in Andheri, Mumbai sparking the rumours of collaboration.

This will be the first time the actor-producer duo will be working together.

Why collaborating on Vrushabha important for Ekta Kapoor?

While there were already rumours about Ekta and Mohanlal collaborating on a film, the producer made it official by announcing the news on her Instagram handle. Ekta shared photos with Mohanlal and expressed her excitement on working with the Malyalam star. This collaboration is important for Ekta as this will mark her first pan India film. Balaji Telefilms will be working with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha.

(Ekta Kapoor shared a photo with Mohanlal and her father Jeetendra on her Instagram handle | Image: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

All you need to know about Mohanalal's second pan-India film

Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha will be shot in two languages Telugu and Malayalam and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. According to Ekta, the movie will be “high on emotions and VFX.”

Ekta Kapoor in her caption revealed more details. She wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal."

She added, "High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

Vrushabha will feature a storyline between a father and his son, and revenge will be the driving force of momentum for it. Reportedly, it will be made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film will hit the screens in 2024.

Will Vrushabha establish Mohanlal as pan-India star unlike Marakkar?

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) was Mohanlal's global film, which was released internationally. However, the film opened to mixed review and reportedly failed at box office. The film was made on a budget of ₹100 crore. It's collection wasn't announced. Yet the film bagged three national awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.