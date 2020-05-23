Last Updated:

Mohit Baghel Passes Away Due To Cancer; Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Mourn The Loss

Mohit Baghel, who starred in movies like 'Ready', 'Jabariya Jodi', passed away due to cancer at the age of 27. Director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa confirmed

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Chote Miyan

Mohit Baghel, who starred in movies like 'Ready', 'Jabariya Jodi', passed away due to cancer at the age of 27. Director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa took to his Twitter handle to break the tragic news.

He wrote, "मोहित मेरे भाई इतनी जल्दी क्या थी जाने की? मैंने तुझसे कहा था देख तेरे लिए सारी इंडस्ट्री रुक गयी है जल्दी से ठीक होके आजा उसके बाद ही सब काम शुरू करेंगे, तू बहुत अच्छी एक्टिंग करता है,इसलिए अगली फिल्म के सेट पे तेरा इंतज़ार करूँगा...और तुझे आना ही पड़ेगा ॐ साई राम #cancer RIP (Translation: Mohit, my brother what was the hurry to go? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, you get well and then we'd start shooting. You act very well, and that's why I will wait for you on the sets of our next film, and you would have to come).

Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra mourned the loss of their co-star. Baghel's next project was Rani Mukerjee starrer 'Bunty aur Babli 2'. He has also acted in movies like Jai Ho, Milaan Talkies & others. 

Fans Express Condolence

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all