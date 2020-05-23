Mohit Baghel Passes Away Due To Cancer; Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Mourn The Loss

Mohit Baghel, who starred in movies like 'Ready', 'Jabariya Jodi', passed away due to cancer at the age of 27. Director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa took to his Twitter handle to break the tragic news.

He wrote, "मोहित मेरे भाई इतनी जल्दी क्या थी जाने की? मैंने तुझसे कहा था देख तेरे लिए सारी इंडस्ट्री रुक गयी है जल्दी से ठीक होके आजा उसके बाद ही सब काम शुरू करेंगे, तू बहुत अच्छी एक्टिंग करता है,इसलिए अगली फिल्म के सेट पे तेरा इंतज़ार करूँगा...और तुझे आना ही पड़ेगा ॐ साई राम #cancer RIP (Translation: Mohit, my brother what was the hurry to go? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, you get well and then we'd start shooting. You act very well, and that's why I will wait for you on the sets of our next film, and you would have to come).

Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra mourned the loss of their co-star. Baghel's next project was Rani Mukerjee starrer 'Bunty aur Babli 2'. He has also acted in movies like Jai Ho, Milaan Talkies & others.

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family 🙏 https://t.co/oGBYivByYO — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 23, 2020

Who would have thought that Mohit Baghel would leave for his heavenly abode so early? Too young!



RIP! pic.twitter.com/6VAs1Kg0TX — BitterSweet (@JabbyBS) May 23, 2020

