Mohit Chauhan's wife gets honour from Delhi Police, receives women icon for animal welfare

It was a proud moment for singer Mohit Chauhan who took to Twitter and shared news about his wife Prarthna Gahilote recently acknowledged for her work towards animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The playback singer shared that his wife along with her sister Shaguna Gahilote was honoured with Women Icons and Good samaritans for their outstanding work in taking care of animals during the pandemic.

The Nadaan Parindey singer informed that his wife received the award from Delhi police for taking care of stray animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic on International Women’s Day. On #InternationalWomensDay @DelhiPolice awarded my wife @prattyg +her sis @SGahilote as Women Icons+Good Samaritans 4 outstanding achievement in taking care of animals during Covid19 pandemic Thank u #DelhiPolice R Day 348 of #feedingstrays #DL #animalsarepeopletoo.” Mohit’s sister-in-law reposted the singer’s tweet and thanked Delhi Police for the award. She also mentioned the pride she received in getting recognition for animal welfare work.

Encouraging others to step out and help animals, Shaguna wrote, “Delighted 2 b felicitated by @CPDelhi 4 r work in animal welfare, especially during #COVID19 Dis is special as d highest authorities recognise animal welfare work & it encourages others working on the ground. Thx @rachnagb help take care of animals & organise feed when none available.”

Delighted 2 b felicitated by @CPDelhi 4 r work in animal welfare, especially during #COVID19 Dis is special as d highest authorities recognise animal welfare work & it encourages others working on ground. Thx @rachnagb help take care of animals & organise feed when none available https://t.co/Pc9nAVTll9 — Shaguna Gahilote (@SGahilote) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the singer a couple of days back performed at the Nyokum festival in Arunachal Pradesh that was also attended by CM Pema Khandu. The artist also took a road trip with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Assam during his trip to his ‘second home’, North East. Mohit Chauhan travelled with Kiren Rijiju through the Bogibeel bridge in Assam. The latter posted a video from the ride, sharing with the singer that they were travelling on the ‘longest Road cum Rail bridge’ in India over the Brahmaputra River.

Popular Singer Shri @_MohitChauhan ji enthralls the audience with his mesmerizing voice in the Nyokum party.

Thanks Mohit ji for singing my all time favourite ‘Dooba Dooba’, a timeless hit song from the 90s. pic.twitter.com/YRQz9DhThH — Pema Khandu à½”à½‘à¾¨à¼‹à½˜à½à½ à¼‹à½ à½‚à¾²à½¼à¼‹à¼ (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 28, 2021

Mohit Chauhan, known for numerous hits in movies like Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, among others, crooned Taare Gin from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, composed by AR Rahman. On a personal level, he has been feeding the stray dogs for 340 days in Delhi, tweeting pictures every day since the start of the lockdown.