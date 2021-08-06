Mona Singh Wraps Shooting Of 'Lal Singh Chaddha', Says 'goodbyes Aren't Easy After This'

Actor Mona Singh, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up her shooting. Mona took to her Instagram and shared a video which was a compilation of all the sweer memories of the actor along with the team including Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Apart from sharing the video, Mona even penned a message for the entire team.

Mona Singh wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha shooting

The clip, which is a collection of pictures and videos from the sets of the film, also features Aamir and Kiran Rao along with others. Fans can also spot Aamir feeding Mona a piece of cake. She wrote, "And it's a wrap on 'Laalsinghchadha' for me, goodbyes aren't easy especially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha team shot for the film in Kashmir. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also met J&K Lt Governor. Mona Singh has shared several photos from Kashmir on Instagram during the Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. Earlier, Mona had shared several images of herself with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha when they were about to head to Amritsar for the next schedule of filming. “Worked hard, partied harder,” Mona had captioned the images that also featured superstar Aamir Khan.

In October last year, Kareena Kapoor also announced the wrap of her part for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress, who was pregnant with her second son Jeh back then, shared a photo of her and Aamir Khan from a farm. She wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania, and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed.” She concluded, “Till we cross paths again... (sic)."



