Neetu Kapoor's Adorable Pictures With Ranbir & Riddhima Give A Glimpse Of Their Bond

Neetu Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood from the golden era. The much-loved bahu of 'Kapoor Khandan' is also a mother of two kids, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Even though the superstar has taken a break from the big screens, Neetu Kapoor is an active Instagram user, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Check out Neetu Kapoor's pictures with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Neetu Kapoor's memorable pictures with Riddhima and Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture post of her with Riddhima on Instagram. In the picture, Neetu and Riddhima are seen taking a selfie near the fireplace. She captioned the photo as, "Warmth 🤗💛🧡💛🧡".

This post shared by Neetu Kapoor is from the Diwali celebrations. Here, Neetu posed with Riddhima and Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post wishing, "This Diwali Sparkled with the two Fire Crackers in town 💥 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @dabiricouture 🥰😍😘".

Here, Neetu Kapoor is seen taking a selfie with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the picture as, "That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity 💃🏻Happiness 😁Love 🥰 and that Wink 😜!!!!". Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, celebrated his 38th birthday amidst close family and friends. Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet picture with Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan on this special occasion. She wished him saying, "Happy 🎂 to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ❤️ loads of love and duas ❤️ #lovehim". Neetu also wished her friend Rima Jain in the same post.

On Valentine's day, Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor and her granddaughter Samara. She expressed her feelings saying, "Heart Happiness ❤️❤️❤️ my valentines 🌺🌺🌺🌺". Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram.

