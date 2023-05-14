Mother’s Day 2023: Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vicky Kaushal Share UNSEEN Photos

Mother’s Day 2023 is being celebrated today (May 14). While the world celebrates the day to honour mothers and mother figures, Bollywood celebrities are no exception. To honour their mothers, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sushmita Sen, Jackie Shroff, Mira Kapoor and several others took to their social media handles to share adorable pictures of and with their mothers.

Vicky Kaushal wishes mother

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable photo of himself hugging his mother. The mother-son duo can be seen standing on the balcony against the backdrop of the sun setting of Vicky’s sea-facing house. Posting the photo in his story, the Uri actor wrote “Ma” along with a hand-drawn heart.

Bhumi Pednekar poses with mother and sister

Bhumi Pednekar is close to her family and often shares pictures with her sister and other family members on social media. To wish her mother Mother’s Day, the actress posted a series of three pictures with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day maa”. Bhumi also shared a cosy-up picture of her mother with her and her sister.

Sonam Kapoor shares pictures of mother with Vayu

Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures to mark the occasion. Sonam, who is a mother herself posted candid and unseen pictures with her mother, Sunita Kapoor. She also shared pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. In the photos, her mother can be seen playing with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sushmita Sen's note for mothers

Sushmita Sen also posted pictures with her mothers and mother figures. The Aarya actress posted photos with her family calling them ‘God’s greatest gift’. Sushmita, who is a mother of two daughters herself, captioned her post, “Happy Mother’s Day!!! 🤗❤️💃🏻 God’s greatest gift to life…God’s own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love & Respect to all Mothers always!!!😇😍 Thank you for being my ROCK Mom, Maa, Amma @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare #shobhaprasad ❤️❤️❤️ #blessed #duggadugga 😇I love you guys!!!!💋”

Rakul Preet Singh and Mira Kapoor wish Mother's day

Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh and Mira Rajput Kapoor also posted photos and videos of their mothers. Rakul penned a long caption for her mother with throwback photos of her childhood. Mira Kapoor also posted a compilation video of pictures with her mother, with the caption, “Mom, I love you ❤️”.

Jackie Shroff and Kajol on Mother's Day

Jackie Shroff has the sweetest message for his mother on Mother’s Day. Sharing a collage of throwback photos, Jackie dropped a red heart in the caption for his mother. Kajol also posted a photo with her mother and veteran actor Tanuja. In the caption, The Good Wife actor mentioned, “Moms are moms forever and ever.”.

Mother’s Day 2023

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year the day is celebrated on May 14. Mother's Day each year provides children, however, big or small, a dedicated day in the year to give some extra love and attention to their mothers and mother figures.