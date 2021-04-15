Mouni Roy Pens Heartfelt Note On Mandira Bedi's Birthday, Says 'Phoebe To My Rachel'

April 15 marks Mandira Bedi's birthday and the actor turns 49 years old. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a special post, wishing her best friend. Showering wishes on the latter, Mouni shared a video, wherein she compiled all her pics with Mandira Bedi and put them together in Bruno Mars' song Just The Way You Are. Mouni Roy also penned a lengthy heartfelt note dedicated to the birthday girl.

Mouni pens heartfelt note on Mandira Bedi's birthday

As seen in Mouni Roy's Instagram post, the actor added pictures from their trip to Europe, Maldives, and many similar destinations. One can also see Mandira Bedi's video from Mouni's birthday party. Mouni also added a hilarious cartoon edit, featuring Mandira and herself. The Naagin fame seemed excited for Mandira Bedi's birthday, as she said, "Cannot contain my jumping jack head heart body coz it’s your birthdayyyy".

Coz you’re Ahh-mae-zinggg!!! Just the way you are!!!!

Cannot contain my jumping jack head heart body coz————- it’s your birthdayyyy *insert* suffocating her with cuddles & kisses & food @mandirabedi

Hey you â˜ºï¸

Phoebe to my Rachel,

Hansel to my Gretel,

Elinor to my Marianne,

Biscof icecream to my nolen gurer sondesh

I adamantly believe; “ always give more than you take” but it’s almost impossible with you, the love, attention, the care, your spirit, energy and zest for life Is, and shall always be unmatched. I’m so lucky to grow with you in love, thoughtfulness wisdom (in the lanes less travelled in Bandra, Europe, Maldives & other places we are yet to visit) my dearest M. I miss you a bit much today, sending you Extraaaaa extra l o v e today. Also waiting for one full day of a make belief birthday so we can celebrate it tog morn’ till the dusk light x

Happy happy birthday Sister

P.S do save me a few dances on the window sill, floor, pools, sofa tops, in the ocean & under moonlit skies.

I Wuvvvvvv Youuu

P.p.s shamelessly stole the 3rd one, coz my thoughts exactly

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers commented on Mouni Roy's photos. More than 122k people have liked Mouni Roy's Instagram post. Take a look at some fans' reactions below.

