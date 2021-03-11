Mouni Roy Reveals Poster Of New Music Video 'Patli Kamariya', Says 'get Ready To Groove'

Actor Mouni Roy has wooed the audience with her performances in several television serials and movies. She also has shown off her dance moves as she has featured in several music videos. In what comes as a surprise for her fans, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to announce that she is going to feature in yet another foot-tapping number titled Patli Kamariya. She shared a motion poster of the track and also revealed its release date.

Mouni Roy's new music video Patli Kamariya

In the poster, Mouni is seen posing with her hands on her waist and has a coy smile on her face. She is donning a tasselled full-sleeved blouse and a blue coloured thigh-high slit skirt. Upbeat music is heard in the background hinting that the track is going to be a peppy party song. In the caption of the poster, she wrote, "#PatliKamariya is coming to make you all get soaked in groove and glimmer". She also revealed that the song will release on March 16, 2021. The song is sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukhe and Parampara Tandon.

As soon as the post was shared, Mouni's fans and followers expressed their excitement about the song by commenting on it. Many have commented using the red heart and the fire emojis. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also is a very spiritual person and her Instagram feed is proof of if. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, she shared a series of photos of her worshipping the Shivling. She also shared pictures of her from her trip to the Isha Foundation founded by Sadhguru. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "My dreams desires destiny intertwined, my dawn to dusk, my one and only" and also wrote the Maha Mrutyunjay mantra.

On the work front

Mouni Roy's career soared after her performance in the mythological serial Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She played the character of Sati in the serial. She was last seen in the 2020 spy thriller film London Confidential. She will next be seen in the star-studded fantasy action thriller movie Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles.

