Movie Releases This Week In Bollywood And Hollywood: From Frozen 2 To Pagalpanti

There are a lot of fascinating movies which were released recently. Movies like Marjaavaan, Bala, Charlie's Angels, and many more which have entertained the crowd and are doing decently at the box office. There are other upcoming movies which are yet to release and have created a buzz in the audience just by the trailer of the movies. So, here's a lit of all the big releases this week. Be sure to catch them.

Hollywood and Bollywood upcoming movies this week

Frozen 2

The American animated movie is one of the most awaited films. The first instalment which is Frozen was released 6 years ago. The Indian audience is also excited about the film because of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra first collaboration. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The movie will release on November 22, 2019. The trailer of the movie has more than 85 million views on YouTube.

21 Bridges

The action thriller film is directed by Brian Kirk. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J. K. Simmons. The movie will release on November 22, 2019.

Pagalpanti

The upcoming multi-starring movie will be starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla, and Inaamulhaq. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie will release on November 22, 2019. The trailer of the movie has already created a buzz in the audience.

