MP CM Chouhan Averse To 'IIFA Type Tamasha' Amid Pandemic, Cong's Ex-CM Nath Hits Back

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is a "tamasha" and Madhya Pradesh will not host it, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday at Bhopal. The event, which was to be held between March 27 and 29 in MP under the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"What is the need for IIFA? There is coronavirus spread and people are in trouble. I don't like IIFA type tamasha. It won't be held (in MP)," Chouhan said when queried about the event. "I have come to know that money has been collected from industrialists. The information has come in that Rs 4 crore was taken from a company in the name of IIFA. I have asked for information from other places as well from where the money came in," Chouhan claimed.

Hitting back, Nath said it was for people to decide if an event like IIFA was tamasha, and Chouhan saying so does not make it one. Queried on Chouhan''s allegations that money was collected for the event from industrialists, Nath accused the former of lying.

