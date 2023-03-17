Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Producer Reacts To Norwegian Ambassador's Allegations

The makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway responded after the Norwegian ambassador claimed that the film featuring Rani Mukerji has "factual inaccuracies". Producer Nikkhil Advani said that when they organised a screening of the film for the embassy official, he "admonished the two strong ladies who chose to tell the important story." Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events and follows the life of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who fought to win back the custody of her children in Norway.

Norwegian ambassador reacts to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Norwegian ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund claimed that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has a fictional storyline. He also shot down claims that feeding children with bare hands and sleeping in the same bed as them was the reason for placing the kids in foster care. Such scenes reportedly feature in the film and were also part of the trailer.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway makers respond to Norwegian ambassador

Reacting to Hans Jacob Frydenlund, film producer Nikkhil Advani shared what happened during the screening where the former was also invited.

The producer of the film wrote in his tweet, "Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and ‘culturally’ we do not insult our guests. As far as a clarification is concerned. Video Attached."

Sagarika Bhattacharya said that the officials in Norway "continue to spread lies" about her case. Nikkhil also attached a photo of the Norwegian ambassador from the film's screening.

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on real-life events. The film draws inspiration from from the life of Sagarika Bhattacharya who moved to Norway with her family. Sagarika and her husband Anurup Bhattacharya fought for human rights at an international level.