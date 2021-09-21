'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Rani Mukerji Wraps Up Estonia Schedule Of The Movie

Actor Rani Mukerji has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway that was being shot in Estonia. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is being directed by Ashima Chibber and co-produced by Zee Studios and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Recently, the makers of the film took to social media and shared the picture from the celebration of the completion of the month-long schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Emmay Entertainment posted a picture, wherein Rani along with the entire cast and crew of the film can be seen celebrating by cutting a cake. "It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one[sic]," read the caption.

Take a look:

Rani Mukerji announced Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on her 43rd birthday

On Rani Mukerji's 43rd birthday, the makers have announced Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and the actor has called it one of the most 'significant films' of her over-two-decade career, which started with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

"I started my career with ''Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'', which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I''m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country," Rani said.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will revolve around a mother’s battle against an entire country. It is based on a true story of an Indian couple’s child who was taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services, back in 2011. Further talking about the film, Rani had said,

"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film."

According to ANI, the film was shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions. The final schedule of the film is expected to begin soon in India.

Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Apart from Mrs Chatterjee Bs Norway, Rani Mukerji will next be seen in the sequel of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The actor will feature alongside Saif Ali Khan to reprise her role of Babli. The film also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari who portray the new Bunty Aur Babli in the upcoming film.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: @EMMAYENTERTAINMENT/Instagram)