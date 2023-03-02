Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji's Acting Moves Woman Who Inspired Film To Tears

Rani Mukherji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway recently received the launch of its first trailer. The film is inspired by the struggles of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who fought a legal battle against the Norway government for the custody of her children. She gave her own take on the trailer and lauded Rani Mukerji for her acting.

Sagarika Bhattacharya reacted to the trailer, in a statement, and said that she felt as though she was going through her legal battle again. She added that the film raises awareness of how immigrant parents are treated overseas, even to this day. Bhattacharya also detailed the case of Ariha Singh and her mother Dhara, who are going through a similar situation in Germany.

“It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away."

Sagarika Bhattacharya also thanked Rani Mukerji for embodying “the grief and struggles” that she faced before winning her children back. She even broke down while she saw her in the trailer, she added.

More on Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway features Rani Mukerji in the titular role and is the directorial debut of Ashima Chibber. She plays the role of Sagarika Bhattacharya, a mother who goes through the trials and tribulations of trying to win back the custody of her children after they are wrongfully taken by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services.

Ariha Singh and her mother Dhara are currently going through a similar situation in Germany, and #BoycottGermany is currently trending on Twitter. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway will be released in theatres on 17 March 2023.