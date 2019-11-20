Mrunal Thakur: Here Are Some Of The Best Roles From The 'Batla House' Actor

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actor who has appeared on several Bollywood and Marathi movies and is also a famous daily soap actor. After being popularly known for her roles in Tv shows, Mrunal Thakur is now creating a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor debuted in the Hindi film industry with the biopic drama Super 30 and the action thriller film. Batla House, where she was applauded for her acting in the film. As the actor continues to soar higher, here are some of her best roles in various films she has been a part of.

Also read | Mrunal Thakur Joins Jersey Cast: The Love Sonia Actor's Journey From TV To Bollywood

Surajya

In the film Surajya, Mrunal Thakur played the role of Dr Swapna Bhosale where the plot revolved around Omkar who realises that his native place does not have a hospital, he, along with his friends Bandya and Dr Swapna, decides to get basic medical facilities for the village. The film is directed by Santosh Manjrekar and produced by Umesh Rao. The movie is a Marathi based film. The actor received an appraisal for her acting by movie critics as it was her debut film in the Marathi cinema.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Attends The MAMI Film Festival In Mumbai

Love Sonia

The 2018 film, Mrunal Thakur played the role of Sonia which is the title name. The plot revolved around when Sonia's debt-ridden father sells her sister, she sets out on a journey hoping to rescue her. Sonia's life takes an unusual turn when she gets trapped in the world of flesh trade. The film was directed by Tabrez Noorani. The film also starred Abhishek Bharate, Riya Sisodiya in a pivotal role.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Welcomes Mrunal Thakur To 'Jersey' With A Sweet Tweet

Super 30

Super 30 did not only receive a positive response from movie critics but also did brilliantly well at the box office. The film was based on a real-life event where Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) is a Patna-based mathematician who falls in love with Supriya (Mrunal Thakur) but later runs the famed Super 30 program for IIT aspirants in Patna. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Sanjeev Dutta.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur: Three Times The Super 30 Actor Stunned Fans In Indian Attire

Also Read | Batla House: Mrunal Thakur Talks About Her 'slice Of Life' Character, Says 'not Easy To Be A Crime Journalist'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.