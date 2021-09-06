Mrunal Thakur Roped In Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur For Hindi Remake Of Tamil Film 'Thadam'

Actor Mrunal Thakur is the latest entrant to join the cast of the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Thadam. The actor will star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Mrunal took to Instagram and announced her association with film and shared her excitement of being a part of the amazing venture. On July 29, the makers shared a picture with Aditya and confirmed him as the male lead of the film.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Mrunal wrote, "It's time for a face-off!! @adityaroykapur are you ready? Super excited to work in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by @v__________k. Produced by #BhushanKumar's @tseriesfilms & @muradkhetani ‘s @cine1studios @aseemarrora @tseries.official (sic)." The title of the Hindi remake of Thadam is yet to be decided.

While sharing her happiness, Mrunal issued a press statement and said, “When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one.”

Having various remarkable characters to her name, this will be for the first time the 29-year-old will be seen playing a strong-headed cop. Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller, directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, will go on floors in October this year.

In July, when Aditya was roped in for the film, the makers had revealed that he will be seen playing a double role, in his career for the very first time. “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it!” Kapur had said in a press statement then.

IMAGE: mrunalthakur/Instagram