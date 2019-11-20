Mrunal Thakur: Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Batla House Actress

Mrunal Thakur floored everybody with her performance in movies like Love Soniya, Super 30, and Batla House. It was recently revealed that the actor is also a part of the upcoming movie, Jersey. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Mrunal Thakur, apart from her acting skills, also aces her outfits every time she is spotted at any event. The Love Soniya actress sets the internet on fire with her dazzling looks. Have a look at some of the adorable gown looks of Mrunal Thakur.

The royal look with royal blue slit gown

Mrunal donned a royal blue coloured evening gown at an event. The gown was one-sided with balloon sleeves detailing and had a long side slit. Mrunal’s look was glammed up with dainty earrings and a sleek pulled back ponytail. Her makeup enhanced her look as she pulled off smokey eyes and nude lips.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Attends The MAMI Film Festival In Mumbai

The sequin drama

Mrunal wore a black coloured sequin gown for the screening of her movie Love Soniya. The black gown had a sequin and mesh detailing all over. Her hair was straight parted with a ponytail with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with a bucket bag and black stilettos.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur: Three Times The Super 30 Actor Stunned Fans In Indian Attire

The white floral fairytale

Mrunal sported a white ball-gown for a photoshoot. The gown had floral embroidery with mesh detailing on the neck. She completed the look with a middle-parted open hair and minimal makeup. Mrunal looked adorable as the flare of the gown accentuated her waist.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Joins Jersey Cast: The Love Sonia Actor's Journey From TV To Bollywood

Tell me where to party next?

Mrunal is seen in a beautiful black coloured sequin gown. Her gown has a long slit that makes her legs look beautiful. She kept the look glammed up with loose curls and smokey eyes. The actor added colour to the whole outfit with neon pink stilettos.

The golden ruffle affair

Mrunal dolled up for the Gold Awards wearing a golden coloured tube gown. The gown had ruffles all over the flare and a bow detailing on the neckline. She wore light blue coloured earrings and blue eye makeup. She kept her short hair open with loose curls.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Welcomes Mrunal Thakur To 'Jersey' With A Sweet Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.