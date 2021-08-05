'Mughal-e-Azam' Completes 61 Years: 10 Lesser-known Facts About The K Asif Magnum Opus

The Indian epic historical drama Mughal-e-Azam has an intricately woven story that is still hailed by fans for the exceptional portrayal of the love between Salim and Anarkali. Made on an extravagant budget, the movie has also gained popularity due to its magnificent sets, costumes, direction, dialogues and acting. It revolves around the story of Mughal Emperor Salim and his love for a court dancer Anarkali and how ultimately, their romance angers Salim’s father Akbar leading to a war between the two.

This narrative, however, is known to the audience since the movie's inception. But there are some interesting and lesser-known facts about the movie that are bound to intrigue the movie's ardent lovers even after decades.

Some widely unknown facts about the magnum opus

Most Expensive Bollywood movie in decades

The revelation comes as no surprise considering the grandeur and legacy that the movie left behind. The expansive costumes were stitched in Delhi and embroidered in Surat. The jewellery was made in Hyderabad, the crowns in Kolhapur, the weapons in Rajasthan and the shoes in Agra. An enormous amount was spent on actual soldiers on loan from the Indian Army as well as 2000 camels, 4000 horses were used. It cost around 1.5 crores, a lot for that time.

One of the songs cost 10 million to make.

The iconic song by which the movie remains afresh in the heart of the audience, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya cost a whopping 10 million. The song was re-written 105 times before getting approval. The only way the music director could get the reverberation he wanted was by having Lata Mangeshkar sing the song in a studio bathroom.

Bade Ghulam Ali Khan didn’t want to sing a song

The legendary singer didn't want to sing a song for the film and asked for an enormous amount of Rs 25,000 as remuneration thinking that K Asif will refuse it. Not only did K Asif agree to the price quoted, he also paid him an advance. The iconic artist sang Prem Jogan Ban Ke and Shubh Din Aayo Raj Dulara.

Madhubala's chain was real

This might come as a bitter surprise to many, but Madhubala's shackles in which she was roped was all real and it was heavy and all the expressions which she gave were in actual pain. She was left bedridden for days.

Prithviraj Kapoor's dedication to helm Akbar's role

When K. Asif approached Prithviraj Kapoor to play Akbar, he was at the height of his stardom. But the superstar was so drawn by the director's vision that he agreed to essay Akbar's role, and not only this, he only acted in only 1 other film between 1952 and 1960.

Young Salim's role

Initially, Ustad Zakir Hussain was considered to play the young Salim in the movie, which was eventually bagged by a young Jalal Agha.

Asif's directorial journey

The magnificent director completed only two films when he died in 1971, he left behind two incomplete films, Sasta Khoon Mahenga Paani and Love and God The latter was released later

Mohammad Rafi's performance

The song Ae Mohabbat Zindabad had Mohammad Rafi sing with a backup chorus of 100 singers.

The final movie footage

By the time the movie's shoot ended, the director had already accumulated more than 3 million feet of negative which was all brought on the edit table. The final 197 minutes of the movie does not contain nearly half the songs and many sequences Asif had shot for.

The outraging fandom

There was chaos and near-riots at Mumbai’s famous Maratha Mandir when the bookings for the movie commenced. The police had to intervene when the crowd, reportedly a 100,000-strong, became too violent and outraged. the fans reportedly waited in queues for days, with family members for just the tickets!

(IMAGE- instagram-bliss.eleven)

