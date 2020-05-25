'Mujhe Mask Kyun Pehen-na Hai?': Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Moving Poem Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday took to his social media handle to share the importance of wearing face masks amid Coronavirus pandemic. With the national lockdown in place to fight the battle against the COVID-19 crisis, Khurrana urged everyone to wear the face mask when stepping out.

In collaboration with a leading menswear brand, Khurrana said, 'wearing masks should be a part of our everyday routine'. The video titled 'Mujhe mask Kyun Pehen-na hai', Ayushmann highlights the excuses people give 'not' to wear it — like it is hot, can't breathe, the face is not visible or why should I wear when there is are no Coronavirus cases in locality.

Khurrana rubbishing all the excuses reminds his fans and followers that the frontline workers are working hard to keep everyone safe and one shouldn't risk lives by not wearing masks because that will recede all the efforts.

In a statement, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the campaign and said, "As a socially conscious citizen of India, the aim is to spread constructive messages on matters that require vital and urgent attention, like health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. With face masks taking center stage in this pandemic, it is a thought in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and in turn also take care of the health and safety of the community-at- large."

Upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also starred Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline. Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production. The film is all set to release on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

