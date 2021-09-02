Mumbai Police Confirm Sidharth Shukla’s Mortal Remains Will Be Brought Home On Friday

Popular reality TV star, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. In the most recent update with regard to Sidharth Shukla's death, the Mumbai police have confirmed that the actor’s mortal remains will stay at the hospital today.

Mumbai police on Sidharth Shukla’s mortal remains

In a recent development, the Mumbai police have confirmed that the last actor’s mortal remains will remain at the hospital today. They mentioned that he will be brought to his residence tomorrow. Earlier reports had mentioned that his body would be brought to his Oshiwara residence at around 7 PM on Thursday, however, that will take place tomorrow.

Currently, a post mortem is being conducted of the actor. Most recently, the actor’s sister and brother-in-law gave their statements to the police and it was revealed that the two took Sidharth Shukla to the hospital. Other members of the late actor’s family also gave a statement to the police and mentioned the sequence of events that took place before the actor passed away on Thursday. As per their statement, the Balika Vadhu actor felt uneasy at around 3-4 AM. After he complained of chest pain he asked for cold water and went back to sleep. He felt chest pain again in the morning and asked for water. While drinking water, he lost consciousness and his family rushed him to Cooper hospital on the recommendation of a doctor, where he was declared dead before admission.

The actor’s PR team also released a statement after his sudden death. They requested for fans and the media to give the family and loved ones space to grieve. The statement read, “All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace.”

Picture Credits:Sidharth Shukla-Instagram