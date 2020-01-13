'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham As A Gangster & Emraan Hashmi As A Cop Impress Netizens

John Abraham's first look from Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' is intense and fierce. The makers shared the actor's look on Twitter and wrote: "One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before." [sic]. John, who plays a gangster in the film, is seen sitting with a tilak on his forehead and has definitely impressed fans with his first look.

In a statement earlier, Sanjay Gupta said, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Filming begins today... #MumbaiSaga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amol Gupte... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... 19 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/OcTOfwAsn2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

Not just that, Emraan Hashmi's look playing a cop in the film also went viral on social media. This is the first time Emraan will turn a cop. The actor said he wanted to do a commercial film and the multistarrer seemed like the perfect choice. "I'm looking forward to doing a commercial film again. 'Mumbai Saga' is a 'massy' film and I've not done such movies for the longest time."

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film also features John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy. It will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

(With PTI inputs.)

