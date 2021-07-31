Mumtaz' 74th B'day: Here's All You Need To Know About Legendary Actor's Bollywood Journey

Legendary actor Mumtaz, who became one of the highest-paid female actors in the Indian film industry, is celebrating her 74th birthday on July 31, 2021. The actor became a household name in the 60s and 70s with her back-to-back hits and enormous fan following. She became one of the finest lead actors in the industry who came from an extremely humble background. Here is the B-town journey of this iconic star, who began her career from being an extra and ended up bagging lead roles in some of the legendary Bollywood movies.

Mumtaz's early career life

Mumtaz was born in a very humble background as her father sold dried foods. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Sone Ki Chidiya in 1958 at the age of 11. The actor further appeared in several teenage roles in films like Stree, Sehra, and Gehra Daag. She further appeared in some action films opposite Dara Singh. While Mumtaz was moving forward in her career by bagging some lead roles, she soon became a victim of typecasting as she only received the role of 'Stunt Film Heroine'. After appearing in several movies, including Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Ram Aur Shyam, and Brahmachari, Mumtaz finally got her breakthrough with the family drama Do Raaste by Raj Khosla.

Mumtaz' popular movies

Following her career breakthrough, Mumtaz became an iconic star in the late 60s and early 70s. Her on-screen pair with Rajesh Khanna became popular throughout the country. The duo first appeared in the film Do Raaste in 1969. While Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his career during the film, Mumtaz was the only female actor to escape typecasting and establish her name in the industry.

Do Raatse (1969)

Do Raaste was the story of a distressed family, whose familial bond gets compromised when the younger son in the family marries a controlling woman. The film starred Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, and Balraj Sahni in the lead roles. The film also became popular for its iconic songs, including Yeh Reshmi Zulfein, Mere Naseeb Mein Ae Dost, Bindiya Chamkegi, and Chup Gaye Saare Nazaarein.

Mumtaz further worked in several blockbuster films, including Aadmi Aur Insaan, Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Prem Kahani, Nagin, Loafer, Chor Machaye Shor, Jheel Ke Us Paar, and Roti. She took a sabbatical from acting in 1975 and returned years later in 1990 for the film Aandhiyan. The actor then retired from acting and moved to London with her husband and family.

IMAGE: TANYA MADHVANI'S INSTAGRAM

