Nafisa Ali Shares Never Seen Before Photos Of Lucky Ali's Daughter Sara

Former model and actor Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her Goa vacation. This time around Nafisa shared photos of singer Lucky Ali's daughter Sara. Lucky shares his daughter Sara with his second wife Inaya whom he also has a son. Take a look at the pictures of Lucky Ali's daughter Sara below.

Meet Lucky Ali's daughter Sara Ali

Nafisa Ali who is a close friend of singer Lucky Ali took to her Instagram and shared photos of his daughter Sara. The photos featured Sara posing for the camera wearing a light blue coloured sleeves top with a couple of chains dangling from her neck. One of the photos also features Sara holding Nafisa's pet pooch Coco. As she shared the photos, Nafisa wrote, "This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar … .#goa#goadiaries."

Fans quickly reacted to Lucky Ali's daughter's photo and wrote that she looked gorgeous. While another fan asked if she could sing like her father. Take a look at the fans' reactions:

Meanwhile, Lucky Ali's video of him crooning the unplugged version of O Sanam became widely popular during the lockdown with celebrities also going gaga over it. The video garnered millions of views and received immense love from fans and another video of him singing an unplugged version in Goa garnered a similar reaction. The singer recently unveiled a version of another of his songs, Sayyah, and once again received praises for his musical skills.

Lucky Ali emerged as a significant figure of Indipop during the 1990s. He made his debut in the Indian music industry with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer. The album won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewers Choice Award in 1997. It stayed on the MTV Asia Charts in the top three for 60 weeks. Ali gained widespread popularity for his distinctive music style and also for his untrained voice, elements that helped him emerge as a leading figure in Indipop during the period.

Image: Instagram/@officialluckyali/@nafisaalisodhi