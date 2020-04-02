The Debate
Nafisa Ali Stuck In Goa Without Ration & Medicine;says 'people Are Having A Terrible Time'

Bollywood News

Actor Nafisa Ali revealed in an interview that she is stuck in Goa with her family with no ration or medicines. Read on to know more details about her.

Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali is an Indian actor and is known to have portrayed several Bollywood characters on the silver screen. The actor recently revealed to a media portal her situation and the difficulties she is facing amid the nationwide shutdown due to Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nafisa ali sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi) on

Nafisa Ali is stuck in Goa without ration and medicines

Nafisa Ali revealed to a media portal that she is stuck in Morjim, Goa with her daughter and daughter’s family. Moreover, she told the portal that the lockdown situation has impacted her family and people around them massively as they are not getting access to basic food and medicines. The actor further revealed that she is a cancer patient and needs proper food and medicines.

Read | Veteran Actor Nafisa Ali Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer

Sharing her plight with a leading entertainment portal, she said that the groceries shops have been shut for the last six days and she has been eating only dry ration, no vegetables or fruits. She said that she is in Morjim and people over there are having a terrible time. She also told on social media that it is only in Panjim that the situation is fine.

Read | Nafisa Ali Sodhi Reveals She Is Cancer-free Says, 'keen To Get Back To Acting' After Writing An Unsparing Post Seeking Work On Social Media

In a conversation with a leading media portal, she had revealed that her niece, who had returned from Switzerland, was tested positive for COVID 19, but has now recovered after getting treated for the same. Nafisa further added to her comments that the recovery rate is fast, but one needs to get tested and treated for the disease. Check out a tweet by Nafisa Ali where she is talking about her niece's health.

Read | 'I Would Like An Elegant Role To Portray In Indian Cinema': Nafisa Ali Sodhi Writes Unsparing Post Seeking Work On Social Media

Read | Veteran Actress Nafisa Ali Battling Cancer Posts Pictures Prior Surgery, See Here

Image Credits: Nafisa Ali Instagram

 

 

First Published:
