Nafisa Ali Stuck In Goa Without Ration & Medicine;says 'people Are Having A Terrible Time'

Nafisa Ali is an Indian actor and is known to have portrayed several Bollywood characters on the silver screen. The actor recently revealed to a media portal her situation and the difficulties she is facing amid the nationwide shutdown due to Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know.

Nafisa Ali is stuck in Goa without ration and medicines

Nafisa Ali revealed to a media portal that she is stuck in Morjim, Goa with her daughter and daughter’s family. Moreover, she told the portal that the lockdown situation has impacted her family and people around them massively as they are not getting access to basic food and medicines. The actor further revealed that she is a cancer patient and needs proper food and medicines.

Sharing her plight with a leading entertainment portal, she said that the groceries shops have been shut for the last six days and she has been eating only dry ration, no vegetables or fruits. She said that she is in Morjim and people over there are having a terrible time. She also told on social media that it is only in Panjim that the situation is fine.

In a conversation with a leading media portal, she had revealed that her niece, who had returned from Switzerland, was tested positive for COVID 19, but has now recovered after getting treated for the same. Nafisa further added to her comments that the recovery rate is fast, but one needs to get tested and treated for the disease. Check out a tweet by Nafisa Ali where she is talking about her niece's health.

⁦@narendramodi⁩⁦@PMOIndia⁩⁦@ANI⁩ :my niece was declared COVID 19+ ( traveled back from Switzerland) is today 2 weeks later declared ‘Negative’ .A young persons first hand account - WE NEED welcome food kits to be handed over at admission. https://t.co/yd5yOyCW2j — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) March 30, 2020

