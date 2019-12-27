Nambi Narayanan To Receive Rs 1.3 Crore From Kerala Govt, Reel Avatar Madhavan Responds

R Madhavan reacted after it was announced that former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan is set to receive Rs 1.3 crore as compensation from the Kerala government. The actor, who is making a biopic on Narayanan, said that it was ‘about time’ that the case was finally settled. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star stated that he was extremely ‘happy.’

READ: Chandrayaan-2: Nambi Narayanan Charts Vikram's Path, Eyes Soft-landing

Taking to Twitter on Friday, R Madhavan shared a report of the government’s decision to award Rs 1.3 crore to Nambi Narayanan to settle the case. The actor responded on Twitter. He wrote, “Oh WOW . ABOUT TIME. SO SO HAPPY.. CONGRATULATIONS.” (sic).

READ: WATCH | I Feel The Movie Will Be A Great Success: Padma Bhushan S Nambi Narayanan On Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry- The Nambi Effect’ Based On His Life

The case

Narayanan was considered one of the most acclaimed ISRO scientists in the ‘70s. He was known for introducing liquid fuel rocket technology to India. His efforts in the invention of the Vikas engine and liquid propellant motors, that were incorporated in numerous ISRO rockets, have been significant too.

However, in 1994, Narayanan was accused of espionage, for allegedly passing off confidential information about space missions to Pakistan via a Maldivian woman. He was arrested and was in prison for 50 days. He was, however, freed of the charges, by both the Supreme Court and the CBI. In 2018, Supreme Court stated that he was "unfairly arrested and harassed" and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh was announced. Even the National Human Rights Commission had awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Nambi Narayanan.

READ: Chandrayaan 2: Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Details The Historic Moon Mission, Roots For Using 'allied Technologies'

Narayanan had filed a lawsuit against the State at the Sub-Court in Thiruvananthapuram. The latest development is with regards to this case. To settle the case, the Kerala cabinet has given the go-ahead to complete the formalities to award Rs 1.3 crore as compensation to Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is all set to star as Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will also be directed by him. The teaser and pictures of Madhavan with Narayanan had gone viral then. Simran is also a part of the cast.

READ: 'Thiru And Indira Turn Into Mr. & Mrs. Nambi Narayanan': Simran Bagga To Star Alongside R Madhavan In 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.