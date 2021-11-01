Nargis Fakhri And Athiya Shetty Share Birthday Wishes For Ileana D'Cruz

Main Tera Hero fame Ileana D'Cruz turned a year older on November 1 and received heaps of doting birthday wishes from her fans and friends. The actor who debuted in Bollywood in the 2012 critically acclaimed film Barfi! was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer drama The Big Bull as Meera Rao. Over the years, she appeared in almost a dozen of Hindi films and established her name in the industry.

The actor received tons of wishes from her fans as she celebrated her 35th birthday. On the occasion, actor Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram story to share a doting birthday wish to Ileana as she shared a throwback picture of them together. In the picture, the duo stood with their back against each other and posed excitingly for the cameras. Nargis wrote, ''Wishing you the bestest birthday ever! May all your birthday wishes come true''

Nargis Fakhri acted with Ileana on David Dhawan's comedy-drama film Main Tera Hero in 2014. Ileana played the role of Sunaina Goradia while Nargis was seen as Ayesha Singhal. The film also featured Varun Dhawan in the lead and was a huge success at the box office.

On the other hand, actor Athiya Shetty also shared a wish on her Instagram story as she posted a selfie of Ileana with a doting caption. Athiya also mentioned Ileana's adorable nickname in the post. She wrote, ''Happy birthday my ilu! So blessed to call you my friend... love and happiness for you always''

The duo worked together in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy titled Mubarakan in 2017. Athiya was seen in the role of Binkle Sandhu while Ileana portrayed the role of Sweety in the film. The film also featured Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Before making her debut in Bollywood, the actor enjoyed a flourishing career in the South film industry with several successful movies under her belt. Some of her popular work includes Jalsa, Julayi, Nanban, Pokiri and more. After debuting in Barfi!, Ileana appeared in Hindi films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, Amar Akbar Anthony and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

