Nargis Fakhri Reveals What She Is Up To During Lockdown, Says 'miss Being On Sets'

Nargis Fakhri, who has been missing from the silver screen for some time now, in a recent interview, talked about her schedule during the lockdown. She revealed that she spends most of her time chanting, cooking, binge eating and reading books, among the other things. The 40-year old actor, who is presently living alone in Los Angeles, USA, seemed to miss the hustle-bustle however she stated that the internet keeps her hooked to friends and fans.

Nargis Fakhri, who was last seen in Bhushan Patel's Amavas, also revealed that she misses being on sets. However, she further exclaimed that the current phase seems alluring too. She revealed that work-life balance is very important for her, and with her meditation and chanting, she seems to achieve it.

Nargis Fakhri on upcoming projects

Further in the interview, Nargis Fakhri talked about her upcoming projects. She revealed that she has a few events and shoots lined up, which will come into place soon after the lockdown ends. On the work front, Nargis Fakhri will be next seen in Girish Malik's Torbaaz.

The forthcoming movie, starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, and Rahul Dev in the lead, is currently being filmed. The Girish Malik directorial will mark the return of Nargis Fakhri to Bollywood after a sabbatical of more than a year. Torbaaz is produced by Rahul Mittra and Puneet Singh under their respective production banners. The upcoming is slated to hit the marquee later this year.

