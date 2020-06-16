Nargis Fakhri Wonders If Justin Santos Could Be Unicorn Like Her; See Post

Nargis Fakhri earlier took her fans by surprise when she sported unicorn hair and a new makeup look. It now seems like Justin Santos is taking cues from her and trying to be a unicorn as well. The actor recently took to her social media and posted a selfie where she is seen enjoying some pool time with Justin Santos.

Nargis Fakhri now has another unicorn in the house

In the picture, Justin Santos is seen chilling on a unicorn float as Nargis Fakhri clicked the picture. Nargis is sporting an uptight bun and a delicate chain around her neck. Only half of her face is visible in the selfie. Justin is seen in the back sporting black swimming shorts. She captioned the post, "Could he be a 🦄 like me ? 🧐🤔🤗". [sic]

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria & Nargis Fakhri Amongst Actors Who Were Part Of '#blackoutuesday'

The actor seems to be having a fun time amid the quarantine enjoying playing games and cooking. She earlier shared a video of her playing giant Jenga. She is seen trying to remove a block from the build and then failing at it. The video further shows the Jenga tower tumbling down while Nargis Fakhri is seen screaming and moving aside. She wrote in the caption, "Dang 😩🤣.

If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try and then try again!" [sic]

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri Reveals What She Is Up To During Lockdown, Says 'miss Being On Sets'

The actor also shared a series of pictures when she went to visit a friend. Fakhri is dressed in a yellow off-shoulder dress and looks stunning with her gold makeup theme. She wrote in the caption, "Nature is the Art of God. .

Went to visit @malihajkhan today. Missed getting my hair and makeup done by her so we played dress up. And she took the photos. 📸" [sic]

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri Joins 'Black Lives Matter' Protest In Los Angeles; Says, 'It Was Peaceful'

What is on the work front for Nargis Fakhri?

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Amavas. The horror thriller was directed by Bhushan Patel and also starred Ali Asgar, Vivian Bhatena, and Navneet Kaur Dhillon. Nargis Fakhri essays the character of Ahaana in the film. The plot follows the lives of a couple that turn into a nightmare when they decide to stay in a haunted bungalow.

Nargis will be seen next in Torbaaz. Written and directed by Girish Malik, the film was also co-written by Bharti Jankar. The drama film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev in prominent roles. The actor is also set to have a dance number in the film Rashna: The Ray of Light.

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri Saves Honey-bees, Fans Say 'Itna Bhi Pyaar Mat Karo, Kaategi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.