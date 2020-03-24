Nargis Fakhri’s Videos During Self-quarantine Will Crack You Up; Watch

The World Health Organisation has officially declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. The outbreak has led many countries to impose lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus and everyone is requested to adopt social distancing and self-isolation. In this difficult time, a lot of celebrities across the world are encouraging people to stay home and practice self-quarantine. Nargis Fakhri is one such celebrity.

Recently, Nargis Fakhri took her Instagram to share the most hilarious TikTok video with her fans. The Rockstar actor undoubtedly seems to be bored in the self-quarantine. And to express her mutual feelings with fans, Nargis shared a few hilarious videos of her dealing with the boredom.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri is 'Bored in a House' and her hilarious TikTok is all you need to see

In one of her video captions, she asked fans if they were bored too. Her expressions and actions in the video are sure to leave you in splits. Check out Nargis Fakhri's funny videos while self-quarantining.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri shares stunning body transformation to say 'nothing comes easy'; celebs awed

Nargis Fakhri has been away from Bollywood for a while now. However, the Housefull 3 actor is quite active on her social media handles. Nargis Fakhri keeps her huge fan-following updated, mostly via her Instagram and Tik Tok. She often shares pictures and videos on her social media to keep her fans updated about her life.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri: Watch some great dance numbers of the Rockstar actor

Nargis Fakhri's funny videos

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri’s love for shimmery outfits is evident in these pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.