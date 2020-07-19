Naseeruddin Shah's Birthday: The Actor's Net Worth Is Nothing Less Than A 'Jackpot'

Naseeruddin Shah celebrates his 70th birthday on July 20. The popular Bollywood actor and director, who is known for his parallel films, is also a notable stage actor. He has been awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan Citizen Award by the Government of India for his contribution towards Indian cinema. The actor made his debut with Nishant in 1975. He has been acting for 45 years now. Here's a look at Naseeruddin Shah's net worth details.

Naseeruddin Shah's net worth

As per a report of an online portal, Naseeruddin Shah's net worth is Rs. 378 crores ($50 Million). The actor's net worth is contributed by movies and endorsements. After Nishant, Naseeruddin Shah was seen in Manthan and Bhumika. All three films were helmed by Shyam Benegal.

Naseeruddin Shah's Accolades

Naseeruddin Shah has won three National Film Awards to date. He won two National Film Awards for Best Actor for Sparsh and Paar. Later in 2006, he won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Iqbal. He also has won an award at the Venice Film Festival for Paar.

In the year 2013, Shah's Pakistani film Zinda Bhaag was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards. His 2003's film The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen has received noteworthy popularity. He played Captain Nemo in the film.

Movies

Naseeruddin Shah has also tried his luck in direction. In 2006, he directed film Yun Hota To Kya Hota. As part of his latest releases, Shah has also featured in movies like Finding Fanny, The Coffin Maker, John Day, Jackpot, Maximum, Michael, The Dirty Picture, The Girl in Yellow Boots, Today Special, A Wednesday, Shoot on Sight, Valley of Flowers, Beings Cyrus, The Great New Wonderful, Monsoon Wedding, Such a Long Journey, Bombay Boys, and many more. In 2014, he launched his autobiography titled And then one day: A Memoir.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will be next seen in Bankster, an action drama flick. He also will be a part of a series named Bandish Bandits. It is a romantic musical drama that will stream on Amazon Prime. Naseeruddin is also roped in for Jamoon, a drama movie.

