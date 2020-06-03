Natasa Stankovic Calls Hardik Pandya His 'Jigar Da Tukda'; Watch Cricketer's Reaction

Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic's video has been going viral on social media where the latter calls the cricketer her 'Jigar Da Tukda'. Hardik's reaction to Natasa trying to say that in Hindi is hilarious.

“Baby, main kya hoon tera (what am I to you)?”, Hardik asks. Hearing this, Natasa says, “Jigar ka tukda (Piece of my heart)”. Hardik then laughs and makes fun of her Hindi.

Watch

Hardik Pandya has announced the 'good news' through his Instagram account on Sunday as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump. That's not all! He also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony which was elusive to his fans and followers all over the world. Hardik posted candid photos on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

He announced, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏"

Netizens woke up in the new decade with the news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Nataša Stanković on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple much to the shock of netizens and his family. The couple has posted several loved-up pictures with each other ever since through their respective Instagram accounts.

