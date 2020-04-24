National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: Movies That Were Shot In Real Villages

Movies that are shot in real locations instead of movie sets capture the native scenery. The sight of quaint-villages showcased in movies never fails to impress the audience and stir their heart. On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, here are some of the villages where popular Hindi movies were filmed.

Movies set in real villages and not sets

Malamaal Weekly

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Suresh Balaje, Malamaal Weekly is shot in the village of Laholi, located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The film is set in a real village and features Riteish Deshmukh, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Reema Sen and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya

The 2013 flick is directed by Prabhu Deva and some parts were shot in the state of Hyderabad, with several schedules in the village of Himachal Pradesh. The movie features Girish Kumar, Shruti Haasan and Sonu Sood. The plot revolves around the love story of a city boy and a village girl. Shruti Haasan was highly praised for her role in the movie.

Lootera

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha collaborated for the project Lootera, which is filmed in a small village in Purulia district, located in West Bengal. The 2013 flick is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and the movie was loosely based on the story The Last Leaf, by author O. Henry. The movie was critically acclaimed for its storyline and Ranveer Singh's and Sonakshi Sinha's on-screen chemistry. The movie is also available on Netflix.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the flick features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The movie was filmed initially in Gujarat and some scenes were shot in a village in Udaipur, specifically at Udaipur palace and Gangaur Ghat. The film showcases two people who are portrayed as lovers and who later die a tragic death due to some family arguments. Fans loved the storyline, the on-screen chemistry of the lead actors, the costumes and the music that accompanied the movie.

