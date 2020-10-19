Navratri 2020: Take A Look At Top 5 Actors Who Played Divine Goddesses On Television

Navratri 2020 celebrations have finally arrived and every devotee is celebrating the occasion with zest and precautions. With the celebrations already advanced, fans are also going to see a rise in religious shows on TV during this season. From Vighnaharta Ganesh to Maa Shakti, all these shows have had iconic actors who have moved devotees with their acting. So here's a look at top 5 TV heroines who played the roles of Goddesses on Television:

Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers October 19, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Maa Shakti - Indrani Haldar

Created by BR Chopra, the show - Maa Shakti started airing in 2002. Actor Indrani Haldar was seen playing the role of Maa Durga. The Bengali actor was seen in many different forms of the goddess and also won many awards for her role like - Kalakar Awards Best Actress (2002).

Also Read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers October 19, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev - Sonarika Bhadoria

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev came out in 2014 and had a total of 820 episodes. Actor Sonarika Bhadoria was seen in multiple roles as - Parvati, Adi Parashakti, Adi Shakti and Durga in the show. She gained much fame for her work in the show. She has also been seen in shows like - Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi and Anarkali in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

Also Read | Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 19, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Maa Shakti - Dalljiet Kaur

Maa Shakti was once again launched in 2017 and had actor Dalljiet Kaur in the lead. She played the role of Goddess Durga in almost 30 episodes. Fans loved Dalljiet Kaur as a TV Goddesses.

Also Read | LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal stand tall for Punjab

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev - Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy also portrayed a TV Godesses in the show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. She was seen in multiple roles in the show, as - Sati, Dakshayani, Durga and Adi Parashakti. Other popular Mouni Roy's shows are - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin and the film Gold.

Vighnaharta Ganesh - Akanksha Puri

Vighnaharta Ganesh came out in 2017 and showcases the story of Lord Ganesh and his family. The show was very successful and actor Akanksha Puri was seen as Goddess Parvati in the show. Other Akanksha Puri's TV shows are - CID and she was also a panellist in a reality show

Promo Pic Credit: Akanksha Puri & Mouni Roy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.