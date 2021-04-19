Navya Nanda Shares Picture Of 'Period Positive Home' Built By Her Team; Smashes Troll Jibe

Navya Nanda recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the first "Period Positive Home" built by her team. In her caption, she revealed that her team is about to build 6 more homes like these. This project is aimed to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. One of the netizens asked why she wasn’t present during the inauguration and Navya gave a sassy response to her.

Navya Nanda's response to a troll

Navya shared pictures of the Period Homemade in collaboration with the Mukul Madhav Foundation. The members of the village were seen doing the inauguration by following the necessary guidelines of the pandemic. In her caption, she wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli. Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period ‘Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most’ @projectnaveli @mukulmadhavfoundation.”

Fans and followers appreciated Navya Nanda's latest project in the comments while one of the netizens wrote, “If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration???” In response, Navya wrote,”@_v.monica_ I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?” Take a look at Navya Nanda's Instagram post below and some of the comments left by her followers and celebs.

Earlier, Navya Nanda shared a video of one of the village women’s speaking about the hygiene problems faced by them. The woman stated that they don't have enough water and adequate resources to take care of their health. In her caption, she wrote, “Bringing you more stories from the ground. More experiences from women who are banished to unsafe & unhygienic period huts every month. Spread the message, by giving many women a voice to demand their rights! Help us build Period Positive Homes by donating now LINK IN BIOâ€¼ï¸ @mukulmadhavfoundation”

(Promo Image source: Navya Nanda's Instagram)

