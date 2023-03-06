Nawazuddin Siddiqui Addresses Estranged Wife Aaliya's Allegations, Claims She Wants Money

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya, have been making the headlines for the last few weeks over their troubled marriage and property-related issues. After Aaliya shared a video of herself claiming Nawazuddin "threw" her out of his house along with her children, the actor has finally reacted to the claims and has released a statement on his Instagram handle.

His statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui penned a few points to defend himself. He wrote, "There are few points, I would like to express."

1. Aaliya and I don't stay together

"First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids."

2. My kids haven't been attending schools for the last 45 days, says Nawazuddin

"Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

3. Aaliya abandoned our kids

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on the pretext of demanding money. On average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for the past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream since she is the mother of my kids."

He added, "She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

4. My children stayed with their grandmother during their India visit, says Nawazuddin

"Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing?"

5. Aaliya is doing all this to blackmail me

"She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui concluded his statement, "Last but not least - Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary."

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor also said that "Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction."