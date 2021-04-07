Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Neha Sharma Wrap Up The Primary Shoot Of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Kushan Nandy's new movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra has completed filming with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma. The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, tells the tale of an "oddball" couple. The film was predominantly shot in Lucknow and Varanasi on a nonstop schedule. With the exception of the songs, the cast and crew finished principal photography for the film on time and under strict safety conditions.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture on Twitter that featured the lead couple of the film holding a small lit lamp in their hands and sharing a tender moment. Adarsh then mentioned that the film had wrapped its shooting for the primary scenes and only the songs were left to be filmed.

Following the completion of the film, the lead actor of the Jogira Sara Ra Ra cast, Neha took to social media to post unseen photos and videos from the set. She wrote a lengthy note in her caption, “A beautiful journey comes to an end. Can’t wait for all of you to see it. This was such a joy ride. Working with this super talented team was such a pleasure, getting to learn so much every day. #emmensegratitude p.s. don’t have a pic with #sanjaymishraji who was just epic. Thank you team for This journey. Special mention #ghalibasadbhopali for writing this beautiful script and #jogiji and @kushannandy for putting these fabulous actors together. thank you,". She ended the post by thanking all those who had been a part of her journey in the film.

The pictures and videos Neha Sharma shared showed her having a great time on the set of the film. She also gave a sneak peek into the film from the locations. The beauty of the state of Varanasi, where most of the primary shoot was done, was also showcased through her post.

Speaking about the film, director Nandy told PTI he was glad that everything had gone off well and without any hiccups. He said, “As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it's not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we're making something that everyone will enjoy".

Promo Image Source: Neha Sharma Instagram