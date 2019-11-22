Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here Is A List Of His Best Co-stars Till Date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for the varied array of roles he plays. While playing these roles he adds a lot in effort in making the character feel real. His method acting accompanied by great co-stars makes the role he plays seem like they were made for each other. Here are a few of his best movie co-stars which made the movies look much more convincing than he would have looked without the co-star being there.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's best co-stars

Salman Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a reporter in the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He plays the role of Chand Nawab a Pakistani reporter who helps Salman Khan’s character with his task. This comedic role was fun to watch. In the movie Kick, Nawazuddin played the role of the main antagonist. Nawaz fights Salman in a Salman-Khan-like fashion and yet he is defeated. The time the duo shared the screen time was fun to watch and both the movie they have done were hit at the box office.

Irrfan Khan

Both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan are self-made stars have shared the big screen for quite a few times. They are known for their classic take on roles and bringing them alive on the screen. Out of a few films they have done together with The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and New York have been well received by the audience. The Lunchbox also went on to become one of the most loved movies of 2013.

Manoj Bajpayee

These stars were seen together in many films before even they were famous. They have been costars for a long time now. Their movies have been loved by fans and critics alike. They have worked together in critically acclaimed and popular movies like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and Chittagong.

