Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Time When The Actor Opened Up About Being His Own Designer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a fan-favourite, which can be seen in the roles that he has chosen. He is considered to be one of the best actors currently in the industry. The way he portrays his characters has always impressed critics. The actor seems to get in the skin of the characters that he plays. His notable works include Manto, Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2, Paan Singh Tomar, Talaash: The Answers Lie Within, Kahaani, Manjhi- The Mountain Man, and many more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not been making appearances at global platforms. However, there is one instance when the actor opened about being his own designer which can never be forgotten by anyone. At the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2014, while most of the stars walked in flaunting designer wear, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made an appearance in a washed-out denim shirt which he paired with a black scarf and blue jeans.

While talking to the media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly said, “I am my own stylist today”. He also mentioned Waise, Kuch aur bhi ache kapde laya hoon is baar, which literally translates to: ''this time I have got few good clothes too''. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stole all the attention and blew the minds of his fans and followers by this comment.

Professional Front

On the work front, Motichoor Chaknachoor is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest release. The movie is helmed by Debamitra Biswal and is bankrolled by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia. Motichoor Chaknachoor also stars Athiya Shetty and Vibha Chhibber in pivotal roles. The plot of Motichoor Chaknachoor is based on the life of a 36-year-old unemployed man named Pushpender, who is trying to find a wife. The hilarious story also sees Anita who is looking for a husband. However, the catch of the story is that Anita wants to settle abroad after marriage.

