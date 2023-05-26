Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Reports, Clarifies He Never Supported The Kerala Story Ban

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made headlines after reports of him supporting the ban on The Kerala Story started doing the rounds on the internet. After receiving backlash from the netizens, the actor recently took to social media and clarified in the matter. He shared that his statement was wrongly perceived and called out people for spreading "fake news".

Indirectly hinting towards the news portals, Nawazuddin slammed them in his latest tweet. He asked them to stop spreading fake news. The actor further clarified that he would never want any film to be banned ever. He tweeted, "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it's called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS." Take a look at his tweet below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his statement on The Kerala Story (Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter)

The Kerala Story ban controversy

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was released all over in India barring West Bengal, where it was banned by the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government. However, the Supreme Court turned over the ban in an order. The makers had earlier organised a press conference in Kolkata after the ban was lifted and claimed that the movie was still not running in cinema halls in the state and the distributors were allegedly receiving threatening calls.

The Kerala Story box office collection

After releasing on May 5 in cinema halls, The Kerala Story has gone on to become a sleeper hit. It has collected Rs 213.47 crore at the box office in India. Despite competition from Fast X, the latest Hollywood release, the Adah Sharma starrer has managed to not lose its grip over the audience.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ban on The Kerala Story

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. During a media interaction, the actress called the ban "unconstitutional" after it was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. She stated that banning a film that has been passed by CBFC "amounts to insulting the constitution". "Such films help the film industry. The films, which people like to watch and appreciate, only benefit the film industry, as the kind of films they want to watch, such films are not made and once these films are created they are appreciated by a mass audience," she said while interacting with the media.

Kangana isn't the only actor who raised her voice against banning The Kerala Story. Khushbu Sundar, Shabana Azmi and Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa among others spoke against imposing a ban on the film.