Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Petta' Is Rajinikanth's 165th Film? Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Petta is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil film starring Rajinikanth in the title role and Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash, and Malavika Mohanan in supporting roles. The action and drama flick is penned and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Petta is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

The 2019's much-acclaimed release is about an elderly man who takes up the job of a boys' hostel warden at a college in Ooty. Things take an interesting turn when Kaali's path crosses with a group of dreaded gangsters. Check out the action drama Petta's interesting trivia and some facts that you might not have known.

Petta is the fourth Tamil film of Rajinikanth that received a UA certificate.

The film is the third highest-grossing Tamil movie ever in the USA after it hit the $2 million mark and crossed Enthiran's collections which had a total of $2.4 million.

The director-writer, Karthick Subbaraj has reportedly mentioned he is a huge fan of Rajnikanth. He had also reportedly narrated the script 2-3 years ago. Petta was developed in 2018 and was set to release for Pongal 2019.

Southern superstar Simran worked with Rajinikanth for the first time in the less role.

According to IMDB, this is the first film to feature actors Rajnikanth and Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, though the latter has been active in the industry for 16 years.

In the film, the number printed on the Petta's prison shirt is 165, and the film is also Rajinikanth's 165th film.

According to the IMDB reports, Rajinikanth briefly smoked onscreen for the first time since the 2002-released Baba.

On the box office front, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer made Rajinikanth the only south Indian actor to have four $2 million grosses.

