Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Sacred Games' Funniest Memes That'll Tickle Your Funny Bones

Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, released on Netflix in 2018. Soon after, the dialogues and scenes from Sacred Games made its way to the internet in the form of funny memes. Some of the most famous memes of Sacred Games surround the famous dialogue- "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi Bhagwan hai." Meanwhile, here are some hilarious memes from the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer series.

Funny memes on Sacred Games:

Autowallahs in Mumbai be like... pic.twitter.com/25eCobxrfG — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 10, 2018

Oh so you'll remember that friend only when a new show is out, is it? #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/T3UVPBgCPc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2018

When you see everyone nominating their friends for stupid challenges on instagram #sacredgames pic.twitter.com/UvMs2Ye8CO — sarcastic londiya (@jabeen_ramsha) April 13, 2020

Due to less air pollution bunty can now see GAITONDE BHAU on the moon😂#SacredGames pic.twitter.com/JfpI9XiuCN — GAURAV PANJWANI (@Gauravx_) April 11, 2020

When i told my parents about my girlfriend & my career plans.#SacredGames pic.twitter.com/7Bxn7NsqYF — Yash (@sarcasmoneymind) July 6, 2018

Sacred Games directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap managed to garner positive reviews. The popular series was based on Vikram Chandra's popular novel of the same name. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, the series boasted a stellar supporting cast that included actors like Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Subhash.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Meanwhile, Nawaz's Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan has an interesting line-up of movies. He will be seen next in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2. Thereafter, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police, and Raj and DK's Go Goa Gone 2.

